Precautionary boil water advisory issued for small area in south Kansas City

A 'precautionary boil water advisory' has been issued for a small portion of south Kansas City due to a water main break.

According to a news release from KC Water, the area impacted by the advisory is bounded by Hangar Road on the north, Markey Road on the south, Bales Road on the west, and Nellis Drive on the east.

The map of the impacted area:

It's a precautionary measure, KC Water says.

It's recommended to do the following:

Boil all drinking water. Tap water should be boiled vigorously for three minutes before using it to drink, cook, or prepare food. Let the water cool sufficiently before drinking.

Ice made with un-boiled tap water should not be used for drinking purposes.

Dishes and food contact surfaces may be disinfected using tap water that contains one teaspoon of household bleach per gallon.

The tap water is safe for other purposes such as bathing; however, small children should be discouraged from swallowing bath water.

Water boiled for drinking and cooking purposes may be used for brushing teeth.

The utility will sample and test the water to ensure safety.

For those with questions, you can contact KC Water's 24-7 dispatch at 816-513-0416.

More information on advisories: