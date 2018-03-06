Legal fund created for Gov. Eric Greitens' staff

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A legal expense fund has been created to help cover the costs of staff for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens who have been subpoenaed by a St. Louis grand jury investigating the governor.

Online state records show that the Missouri Legal Expense Fund was created Tuesday by a Kansas City law firm to raise money for the legal costs of current or former executive branch employees.

A similar fund already has been set up on behalf of Greitens following his indictment on an invasion-of-privacy charge stemming from an extramarital affair in 2015.

Attorney Eddie Greim says the legal fund for staff has been created as a tax-exempt political committee. He says the president of the fund is Eric O'Keefe, a conservative activist from Wisconsin.

