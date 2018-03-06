UPDATE: Johnson County carjacking suspect arrested in Kansas Cit - KCTV5

UPDATE: Johnson County carjacking suspect arrested in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
Raymond Cornejo Jr. Raymond Cornejo Jr.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Raymond Cornejo Jr., an accused suspect in connection to multiple carjackings in Johnson County, KS, was taken into custody Thursday in Kansas City. 

Police in Johnson County say Raymond Cornejo Jr. was wanted in connection with a series of crimes, including robbery, auto theft, fleeing police and hit-and-run.

He's accused of committing multiple carjackings on Jan. 10, 2018. 

He avoided arrest during a manhunt that night.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.