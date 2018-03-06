UPDATE: Johnson County carjacking suspect arrested in Kansas City

Raymond Cornejo Jr., an accused suspect in connection to multiple carjackings in Johnson County, KS, was taken into custody Thursday in Kansas City.

Police in Johnson County say Raymond Cornejo Jr. was wanted in connection with a series of crimes, including robbery, auto theft, fleeing police and hit-and-run.

He's accused of committing multiple carjackings on Jan. 10, 2018.

He avoided arrest during a manhunt that night.

