FBI offering award for information leading to arrest of accused - KCTV5

FBI offering award for information leading to arrest of accused Johnson County carjacker

Posted: Updated:
Raymond Cornejo Jr. Raymond Cornejo Jr.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

The FBI is offering a $1,000 award for information leading to the arrest of a man believed to be wanted in a series of carjackings and assault cases. 

Police in Johnson County say Raymond Cornejo Jr. is wanted in connection with a series of crimes, including robbery, auto theft, fleeing police and hit-and-run.

He's accused of committing multiple carjackings on Jan. 10, 2018. 

He avoided arrest during a manhunt that night and has been a fugitive since then. 

If you have information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.