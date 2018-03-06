FBI offering award for information leading to arrest of accused Johnson County carjacker

The FBI is offering a $1,000 award for information leading to the arrest of a man believed to be wanted in a series of carjackings and assault cases.

Police in Johnson County say Raymond Cornejo Jr. is wanted in connection with a series of crimes, including robbery, auto theft, fleeing police and hit-and-run.

He's accused of committing multiple carjackings on Jan. 10, 2018.

He avoided arrest during a manhunt that night and has been a fugitive since then.

If you have information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

