Self, Graham receive more honors after KU's 14th straight title

Devonte' Graham, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks continue to receive postseason honors after the program's 14th straight Big 12 championship.

Graham was named first-team All America by USA Today and NCAA.com. He was also named the USBWA District VI player of the year, while center Udoka Azubuike was named to the all-district team.

Self won the USBWA District VI Coach of the Year award, his seventh since his time in Lawrence began in 2003. District VI includes teams from Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Graham was named The Associated Press' Big 12 Player of the Year, while Self earned the AP's Big 12 Coach of the Year Award. Graham's selection to the team was unanimous.

Azubuike and senior guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk were named to the AP's Big 12 second-team team

