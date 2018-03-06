Adam Purinton pleads guilty in deadly Kansas bar shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/AP) - A man charged with killing an Indian national and wounding another in a shooting last year at a suburban Kansas City bar has pleaded guilty to premeditated first-degree murder.

Adam Purinton also pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of attempted premeditated murder.

Witnesses said Purinton, who is white, yelled "get out of my country" before shooting Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani at Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas.

Kuchibhotla died in the shooting on Feb. 22, 2017. Madasani was injured. Another man, Ian Grillot, was wounded when he tried to intervene.

Sunayana Dumala, the widow of Kuchibhotla, issued a statement following the verdict:

Today’s guilty verdict in the murder of my husband will not bring back my Srinu, but it will send a strong message that hate is never acceptable. We must understand and love one another. Please join me this Friday March 9 – Srinu’s birthday - to peacefully walk together in his memory. Let us continue to work for peace, understanding and love-the things Srinu stood for and will be his legacy.

Officials in India also expressed concern about their citizens' safety in the United States, where many work in technology and other industries.

Kuchibhotla and Madasani worked as engineers at GPS-maker Garmin.

Purinton will be sentenced on May 4. He still faces federal hate crime charges.

