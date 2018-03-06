VIDEO: Police seek suspect who fled scene after hitting woman near 11th, Central

It happened at about 5:35 p.m. on February 22, at the corner of 11 Street and Central Avenue. (KCPD)

Police in Kansas City are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled from the scene after hitting a woman while she was crossing a downtown street.

It happened at about 5:35 p.m. on February 22, at the corner of 11 Street and Central Avenue.

Police are searching for a white, four-door Chevy Cruze made between 2011 and 2015. Officers say little-or-no damage may be visible on the vehicle's hood.

The vehicle was last seen traveling west on Broadway Boulevard.

Police say the pedestrian suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

