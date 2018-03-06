Police searching for suspects near 27th, Van Brunt after shots f - KCTV5

Police searching for suspects near 27th, Van Brunt after shots fired at officer

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are searching for suspects who they say fired at officers late Tuesday morning.

Officers are searching the area of 27th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Police say the suspects fired at an officer and then led police on a chase to the area.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

