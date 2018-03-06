New details released after Olathe mother of 3 charged with attempted capital murder

Officials in Johnson County, KS, have released court documents detailing what police found when they arrived at the home of an Olathe mother who is accused of attempting to murder her three children.

On February 21, Therese Roever, 37, was charged with attempted capital murder.

Officers responded to an emergency call at the family's home in the 1700 block of N Lennox Street on Feb. 19, where they found Roever and her three children needing medical attention, police said.

According to court records, when officers arrived, they found Therese Roever's husband outside. He told officers that he believed his wife had intentionally overdosed on drugs and that she gave the drugs to her three children.

Court records show that the man told police he could not get his wife to answer the phone or the door for over an hour. He said that when she finally did answer, that she sounded, "drugged and groggy," and that she told him he should call four ambulances.

Records indicate that once officers entered the home they found Roever lying on the bed with her arm around her unresponsive seven-year-old daughter. Officers also observed a five-year-old boy getting up from a bed and stumbling to the ground and another seven-year-old boy crying in a bathroom.

Multiple pill bottles were found on the ledge of the bed, according to court records.

All four people were taken to area hospitals for medical treatment.

Information Roever gave police indicated her children had taken a substance "meant to harm them."

Court records indicate that doctors at the hospital informed police that two of the children would have died if officers had not arrived when they did.

Roever is being held on $1 million bond.

