Suspect in Austin's Bar & Grill shooting to seek plea deal

Court document say Purinton shot three people, killing one in February of 2017. On Tuesday, he will be in court to determine if a plea bargain can be reached. (Henry County Jail)

The man accused of taking the life of one man and injuring two others inside an Olathe bar and grill will stand before a judge on Tuesday.

It was over a year ago that Adam Purinton is accused of walking through the doors of Austin’s Bar & Grill and opening fire.

Purinton, 52, has previously pleaded not guilty.

If the prosecution and defense teams can reach an agreement, Purinton has multiple options.

First, he could take a deal in exchange for changing his plea to guilty. Second, he could keep his original plea and proceed with the case. Third, a new hearing could be set for the two sides to come together again.

Austin’s Bar & Grill is a neighborhood hangout in Olathe that many say is family friendly.

Police believe Purinton targeted two Indian nationals inside the bar. Witnesses say he yelled, “Get out of my country,” before opening fire last February.

Purinton has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Srinivas Kuchibhotla. He was also charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, as Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot were also injured in the shooting. Kuchibhotla and Madasani were engineers at GPS-maker Garmin.

After the shooting, Purinton drove to a restaurant in Clinton, MO, where a bartender called police after Purinton allegedly told him about the shooting.

Purinton will stand before a Johnson County judge at 1:30 p.m. His state charges carry a possible sentence of life in prison. He also faces federal hate crime charges, which could carry the death penalty.

