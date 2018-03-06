1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash ejects, kills driver on I-470 in Lee's Summit

The crash happened at about 11:25 p.m. on southbound Interstate 470 near Lakewood Way. (AP)

Authorities say one person has died after being ejected from a vehicle during a multi-vehicle accident late Monday night.

The crash happened at about 11:25 p.m. on southbound Interstate 470 near Lakewood Way.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials say a 2010 Toyota was driving south when it overtook and hit the back of a 2002 Chevrolet.

Both vehicles left the road and entered the median. The Chevrolet rolled and that the driver was ejected. The Chevrolet caught fire as it came to rest nearby.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Carl Martin, 58, of Lee’s Summit, MO, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers took the driver of the Toyota into custody after he was taken to an area hospital. Court records indicate the man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

All northbound lanes of I-470 were closed for several hours while crews investigated the scene.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.