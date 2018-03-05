KCK police investigating shooting on Bryant Circle

New H&R Block Tax Pro Go is assisted tax prep – minus the trip to the tax office Innovative, assisted tax prep gives clients upfront pricing, maximum refund and freedom December 2017 In a recent H&R Block survey*, Americans who have their tax returns prepared by a tax professional said that in the time they could save by not going to a tax office, 41 percent would spend time with family and friends, and 29 percent would sleep or binge-watch TV shows. Starting Jan. ...