Actor Eric Stonestreet ponying up to help Trooper Ben, SAFEks

The Modern Family star and Kansas City native Eric Stonestreet is giving you one more reason to follow Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner on Twitter. 

Gardner has one of the most popular - and funniest - Twitter accounts for any highway patrol trooper across the country. 

In an effort to hit 40,000 followers, Stonestreet said he is donating $1 to SAFE KS for every new following Gardner gets on Twitter. SAFEks, or Seatbelts Are For Everyone, looks to increase awareness for the importance of wearing a seat belt. 

Stonestreet said the offer was available for Gardner's 10,000 newest followers. 

As of 7 p.m. on Monday, Gardner has over 42,000 followers.

The offer is available for the next 24 hours. 

