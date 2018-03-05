Police: Ta'Ron Carson was not intended victim, vehicle located

His friends are in disbelief. They just don’t know who would do this to Ta’Ron Carson. (Submitted)

UPDATE: Kansas City police say Ta'Ron Carson was not the intended victim of this weekend's shooting.

Police say they determined that upon "preliminary findings."

Police also said on Tuesday they had located the vehicle involved in the homicide.

They are still investigating the case.

If you have more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Ta’Ron Carson was shot and killed in Westport on Sunday morning. His friends say he was openly gay and known in the LGBTQ community.

His friends are in disbelief and just don’t know who would do this to him.

They say Carson was leaving Aura nightclub and headed to a vehicle parked down the street near CVS. His friends didn’t witness the shooting, but they heard the fatal gunshots and rushed to his side.

Carson's friends and loved ones return to where the 24-year-old was gunned down after a night out at the dance club.

Kansas City police say a dark SUV stopped near 39th and Main streets and the people inside got out and shot Carson multiple times and then drove off.

Carson was a beloved member in the LGBT community, and friends fear he was targeted because of sexuality.

“It’s just crazy. This is so crazy. All he cared about was make-up and Beyonce and being flawless and having a good time," Brittany Bronson said.

While friends fear he was killed because he was gay, authorities say they have no factual evidence at this point that it was a hate crime.

Kansas City police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The Kansas City Anti-Violence Project issued the following statement Monday:

Kansas City’s LGBTQ+ community is devastated to learn of the suspected hate driven murder of Ta’Ron “Rio” Carson, a local 24-year old Black gay man, in the early morning of Sunday, March 4, 2018. This tragedy has left us heartbroken and is especially painful for Kansas City’s Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ people, as Rio was well known and celebrated across these communities.

This act of violence follows a pattern in which LGBTQ+ people of color are most often directly targeted and suffer the highest number of fatalities. According to the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs, 71 percent of LGBTQ+ homicides in 2017 were people of color. We ask LGBTQ+ people to center the family and the voices of those most directly impacted by this attack so that we can best support them and come together in this tragic time.

A candlelight vigil and solidarity walk will start at the, at 6:00 PM. This has been planned with Rio’s family’s support to make space for the grieving and celebration of Rio’s life. The solidarity walk will begin at 7:00 PM, candles will be provided and lit prior to the walk. Feel free to bring pictures, balloons, flowers, etc. or wear any items of clothing in support and remembrance of Rio (i.e., t-shirts or Beyoncé-related items because he loved her). We will walk approximately one mile towards the intersection of 39th St. & Main to the parking lot of CVS, near where Rio was shot and killed. Those unable to walk are encouraged to meet in the CVS parking lot.

Following the vigil, the Kansas City Center for Inclusion at 3911 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64111 will remain open and have light refreshments for those who want a safe, media-free space to reflect and process through community conversation.

We encourage people to reach out to the following local LGBTQ+ organizations who have united to provide healing, support, and resources for the community:

For more information about the vigil, further developments, and media inquiries, contact KCAVP at 816-561-2755 or info@kcavp.org.

Allies looking to take action right now are encouraged to show up, listen, and donate to organizations and movements that uplift LGBTQ+ people of color in the Kansas City metro area.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Center for Spiritual Living on 39th Street.