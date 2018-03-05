For Big 12 teams, tournament final audition for Big Dance

Eight of the Big 12 Conference's teams have a shot at making the NCAA Tournament.

The Kansas Jayhawks are expected to be a one or two seed, but the league's other teams are looking to solidy their positions.

The Kansas State Wildcats and TCU Horned Frogs split their two meetings during the regular season and will play in the 4-5 game.

K-State may need a win to convince the NCAA tournament committee they deserve to be in.

The game tips at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The Jayhawks, meanwhile, will take on the winner of the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys game.

KU finished just 1-3 against the two teams this season, including being swept by Oklahoma State.

"We didn't react well to playing a hungry and motivated team on Saturday," Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said. "Depending on what happens with other leagues across America, when other favorites get upset that are going to get automatic bids, now you say that nine teams are going in and some of them need to win to solidify what's going on."

If both KU and K-State win their opening games, the Sprint Center will host a third Sunflower Showdown game between the Jayhawks and Wildcats.

Full bracket:

