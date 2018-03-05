For Big 12 teams, tournament final audition for Big Dance

The manager of a popular hockey hangout in the river market has been deported to Mexico. Leticia Stegall moved to the United States illegally 20 years ago.More >
The manager of a popular hockey hangout in the river market has been deported to Mexico. Leticia Stegall moved to the United States illegally 20 years ago.More >
Police say officers shot and killed a man outside of a Kansas City home where they also found the bodies of two dead women.More >
Police say officers shot and killed a man outside of a Kansas City home where they also found the bodies of two dead women.More >
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror fell on her at a Payless store in metro Atlanta.More >
Police say charges will be filed after a racial slur was hurled at a child at a Hooters off Metcalf Avenue.More >
Police say charges will be filed after a racial slur was hurled at a child at a Hooters off Metcalf Avenue.More >
A Florida nurse who treated two severely-abused toddlers made the ultimate commitment to give them a loving, forever home.More >
A Florida nurse who treated two severely-abused toddlers made the ultimate commitment to give them a loving, forever home.More >
A Florida teen who was initially diagnosed with the flu is now being treated for cancer.More >
A Florida teen who was initially diagnosed with the flu is now being treated for cancer.More >
A former Blue Springs doctor and Boy Scout leader who admitted that he sexually assaulted a boy for years has been ordered to be released from prison.More >
A former Blue Springs doctor and Boy Scout leader who admitted that he sexually assaulted a boy for years has been ordered to be released from prison.More >
A standoff in Marshall, MO ended with an arrest on Sunday morning.More >
A standoff in Marshall, MO ended with an arrest on Sunday morning.More >
At The Blue Line hockey bar, everyone knows everyone. Regulars are like family and on Monday, that family is getting together for one of their own after one of the bar's owners was deported. Owner Steve Stegall says his wife Leticia was in the process of getting her citizenship paperwork done when immigration officers deported her.More >
At The Blue Line hockey bar, everyone knows everyone. Regulars are like family and on Monday, that family is getting together for one of their own after one of the bar's owners was deported. Owner Steve Stegall says his wife Leticia was in the process of getting her citizenship paperwork done when immigration officers deported her.More >