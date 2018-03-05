April 7 | Variety Show 2018

The Variety Show will showcase a live auction, mystery boxes, food and drink from local vendors, amazing pre-show entertainment and comedian, Rocky LaPorte as the main event!

The show will help improve the lives and mobility of physically and mentally challenged children. Please wear your cocktail best!

When: Saturday, April 7

6:30 p.m. – Doors Open

Pre-show entertainment

Food from local restaurants

Silent auction with mobile bidding

8 p.m. – Variety Show featuring comedian Rocky LaPorte

Parking: Cosentino’s public parking garage located between 12th and 13th streets, entrances on Main and Walnut streets. Parking is available on a first come, first serve basis.

Click here to get your tickets.