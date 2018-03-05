Owners of Coach's make second pitch to community on church location

A south Kansas City bar and grill destroyed in last year’s flooding is attempting to secure a new location.

Coach’s co-owner Brian Darby says several locations fell through when someone asked him to look at the All Saints Episcopal Church on Wornall Road as an option.

He said he fell in love with it.

“We need to get the neighborhood behind us," Darby said. "I don’t want to beat them. I want them to be on our side. We want to be an asset.”

But some people who live close-by are not so in love with the idea.

“I am very sympathetic to Mr. Darby and his family and employees, but I’m very concerned about the neighborhood," said neighbor Thomas Chalfont. "I live right behind the church.”

It’s hard to forget the images of the flooding that destroyed the original Coach’s location at 103rd and Wornall in Kansas City.

The two owners were trying to rescue items and ended up having to be rescued themselves as floodwaters neared the ceiling.

This happened the same year the original co-owner, and current co-owner’s father, Mike Darby, was murdered on a walking trail nearby by a suspected serial killer.

A neighborhood meeting on the proposed move last week was packed with supporters and opponents. There was sympathy for what the Darby family went through but concern about traffic, hours and property values.

