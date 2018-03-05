Kansas City chocolatier to produce Big 12 logoed Oreos

A Kansas City chocolatier has secured the licensing agreement to produce official hand-dipped chocolate covered Oreos baring the Big 12 logo. (Bizz & Weezy)

Bizz & Weezy was contacted by a national sports network to produce logoed cookies while also purchasing their famous hand-dipped caramels for their VIP guests and attendees at the Big 12 Tournament beginning Wednesday at The Sprint Center.

Owner Jonathan Pitcher worked with Collegiate Licensing to secure the necessary agreement to allow him to produce the Oreos for ESPN and also to be for sale in his store located at 1800 Baltimore Ave.

“We are excited to be able to produce this one of a kind product for our customers and out of town guests. Quantities are limited however as per the licensing agreement only so many may be produced and sold," Pitcher said.

The Big 12 logoed Oreos are sold only in a gift box containing six cookies and are available in a limited quantity only at Bizz & Weezy’s retail shop and online for $15.

