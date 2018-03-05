Kansas City to conduct 2 tornado siren tests this week - KCTV5

Kansas City to conduct 2 tornado siren tests this week

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two tornado siren tests will be conducted in KCMO this week. 

The City of Kansas City will activate the sirens twice, the first coming at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6 and the second coming at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7. 

The first drill is part of the 2018 statewide tornado drill in Missouri; the second is a regularly scheduled test. 

Should there be severe weather on Tuesday, the drill will move to 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 8. 

