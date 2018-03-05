Kansas City to conduct 2 tornado siren tests this week

Two tornado siren tests will be conducted in KCMO this week.

The City of Kansas City will activate the sirens twice, the first coming at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6 and the second coming at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7.

The first drill is part of the 2018 statewide tornado drill in Missouri; the second is a regularly scheduled test.

Should there be severe weather on Tuesday, the drill will move to 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 8.

