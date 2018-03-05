Giving the Basics started in the Midwest in 2011 when a small group of people came together to help a family in need. (Giving the Basics)

Giving the Basics started in the Midwest in 2011 when a small group of people came together to help a family in need.

The family was struggling to make ends meet. They were requesting food donations from the local pantry but their basic necessities of life like shampoo, toothpaste, laundry detergent, diapers and toilet paper were not available. These products were not covered by government assistance programs. The family was too embarrassed to ask for these items from other sources, so sadly they went without.

The concerned group of people decided something needed to be done. They pooled their resources and agreed to help the family until they were able to help themselves. Giving the Basics was born.

Now entering its fifth year, Giving the Basics has grown by teaming with more than 65 non-profit organizations and 14 local school districts to distribute personal care items in the Kansas City area (in both Missouri and Kansas).

These items immediately help low-income families with small children, students, battered women, veterans, senior citizens, former prisoners and the mentally ill.

Their services provide products that allow children to attend school feeling fresh, comfortable and open to the learning environment. They help young adults address issues needed to gain employment.

From homeless teens to single moms, veterans to recently released prisoners, Giving the Basics positively impacts members of the community from many walks of life. They serve children and families of all ethnicities and religious beliefs.

Ways you can give

They accept small quantities and pallets of donated product – no quantity is too large or too small!

For larger drives and donations, please visit their Dignity Drive page to learn more about organizing a drive, support from Giving the Basics and pickup.

They also keep an updated Wish List with special items needed for our operations. Please contact them if you can help fulfill any of these needs.



They always welcome individual walk-in donations during normal business hours at the following locations:

Bob Hamilton Plumbing, Heating, A/C and Rooter, 7899 Frontage Road, Overland Park, KS 66204

Midwest Engravers, 7341 W 97th St, Overland Park, KS 66212

HyVee, 1307 E North Ave, Belton, MO 64012

Other ways to give

In Honor of birthday, anniversary, bar/bat mitzvah or other celebration

In Memory of a loved one who has passed away

A holiday gift for a loved one, friend or client

A gift of appreciated stock

Consider including Giving the Basics in your will and estate planning

A matching gift from your employer

Become a corporate sponsor

