Kansas senior Devonte' Graham named Cousy Award finalist

Kansas senior Devonte' Graham has been named one of five finalists for the 2018 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

Graham is vying to become the second Kansas Jayhawk to win the honor. Frank Mason III was the 2017 recipient.

"It was not a big deal to him even though I know it will be about five years from now when his name is hung in the rafters," Jayhawks head coach Bill Self said.

A national committee of top college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers narrowed the original watch list of 20 players down to 10 candidates and now to just five finalists.

This month, the five finalists will be presented to Cousy and the the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's selection committee.

The other finalists for the 2018 Bob Cousy Award are Joel Barry II (North Carolina), Trae Young (Oklahoma), Jalen Brunson (Villanova) and Jevon Carter (West Virginia).

The winner will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame's selection committee. Fans are encouraged to visit www.HoophallAwards.com to cast their votes by March 23.



The winner will be honored at ESPN's College Basketball Awards in downtown Los Angeles on April 6.

