TRAFFIC ALERT: Various lane closures expected this week at I-435, Hwy. 210

The Missouri Department of Transportation says they will make the following closures as part of their Interchange Improvement Project:

Crews will close the right lane of westbound Missouri Highway 210 at Interstate 435 from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday for delivery of materials.

Crews will close the left westbound lane of Hwy. 210 past I-435 from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. March 12 for bridge demolition work.

Crews will close eastbound lanes of Hwy. 210 at I-435 from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. March 12 for bridge demolition work.

All work is weather dependent.

This is all part of a project to build a new diverging diamond interchange for I-435 and Hwy. 210, which includes replacing the old twin bridges over I-435 and Hwy. 210 and widening I-435.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones.

