Former FBI agent, security consultant Michael Tabman running for Kansas governor

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Former FBI agent and security consultant Michael Tabman is running for governor. (KCTV5)
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -

Another person is throwing their hat into the ring for Kansas governor.

Former FBI agent and security consultant Michael Tabman is running for governor.

He has not said what party he's running with.

