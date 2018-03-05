Five Finger Death Punch, Ghost, Stone Temple Pilots headline 2018 Rockfest

The music festival will be held June 2, 2018, at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, KS. (The Rock 98.9 FM)

A massive music lineup has been announced for the 26th Anniversary of Rockfest.

The music festival will be held June 2, 2018, at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, KS.

Five Finger Death Punch, Ghost, Stone Temple Pilots and Vince Neil will headline the event.

The full 2018 Rockfest band lineup is as follows: Five Finger Death Punch, Ghost, Stone Temple Pilots, Vince Neil, Sevendust, Underoath, I Prevail, Of Mice & Men, Red Sun Rising, 10 Years, Butcher Babies, Miss May I, Powerman 5000, Shaman’s Harvest, Bad Wolves and Hyborian.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Saturday at 10 a.m.

“Driven by the overwhelming positive feedback from the listeners of 98.9 The Rock, we are very excited to bring Rockfest back to Kansas Speedway for a second year! This year’s line-up reflects the best of what rock has to offer. Our fans will see some of the biggest bands in rock, like Five Finger Death Punch, Stone Temple Pilots, Motley Crue’s Vince Neil, and Sevendust, along with the next generation of rock superstars, like Ghost, I Prevail, Underoath, Of Mice and Men, and so much more! Rockfest is the biggest day of the year for Kansas City rock fans and we can’t wait to celebrate the day with the listeners of 98.9 The Rock,” said Bob Edwards, executive producer of Rockfest.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available and will include Premier Parking, an exclusive VIP festival entrance and access to the new, centrally located VIP Lounge. VIP Lounge amenities include shade, seating areas, premium food and beverage for purchase, exclusive festival merchandise, VIP only restrooms and preferred viewing areas for both stages.

An exclusive Rockaholic presale will begin Monday at Noon at www.RockfestKC.com for all ticket types.

For more information and to get access, become a Rockaholic, click here.

Tickets will be specially priced during the presale period, with a price increase occurring when tickets go onsale to the public.

