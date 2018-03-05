Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing US-71 near 55th - KCTV5

Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing US-71 near 55th

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man is dead after being hit and killed while crossing a metro highway early Monday morning.

It happened before 5 a.m. on southbound US 71 Highway near 55th Street.

Police say a woman was driving south on US-71 when a man stepped off the median and into the road, trying to cross from east to west.

The woman hit her brakes but could not keep from hitting the man.

Emergency crews took the man to an area hospital, where he later died.

As soon as the woman realized what had happened, she pulled over. She cooperated with police who say alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

The woman is expected to be released.

Southbound US-71 were closed for over and hour as police investigated the incident.

