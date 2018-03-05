Kansas City Bar owner holds rally after wife deported to Mexico

Stegall is holding a rally to bring his wife back to the country. The rally begins at 5 p.m. and will be held at the bar, located at 529 Walnut Street. (KCTV5)

At The Blue Line hockey bar, everyone knows everyone.

Regulars are like family and on Monday, that family is getting together for one of their own after one of the bar's owners was deported.

Owner Steve Stegall says his wife Leticia was in the process of getting her citizenship paperwork done when immigration officers deported her.

Stegall says his wife even had an order from a judge saying Leticia had until March 12, before she could be detained.

Leticia Stegall has been in the United States for 20 years. She was picked up by immigration officers while on her way to the gym.

She and Steve have a 16-year-old daughter but now, she doesn't know when they will see each other again.

"She was trying to live the dream, like everybody else," Steve Stegall said. "Finally, she met someone she wanted to marry and we said, 'hey let's get you here for good.' So that's what we were doing, going through the process, but apparently, the process means nothing."

The effort to earn Leticia Stegall full citizenship has been on-going for two years.

"There was still paperwork in motion, we're still going through the process and now she's on a force deportation when it didn't have to be like that," Stegall said.

Stegall says the recent events will complicate the process even more and says they the process of getting her back into the country could take up to 10 years.

"We were going through the right way to get her legal, we were trying to do that," Stegall said. "You try to do something right and it just doesn’t work out."

Stegall is holding a rally to bring his wife back to the country. The rally begins at 5 p.m. and will be held at the bar, located at 529 Walnut Street.

A DACA rally will also take place on Monday, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Federal Courthouse, located at 400 E Ninth Street. Monday is the deadline set by President Donald Trump for congress to pass legislation on DACA.

