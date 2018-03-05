Police kill man at Kansas City home where 2 women's bodies were found

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a call about an active shooter. (KCTV5)

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 7900 block of E 48th Street. (KCTV5/Rob Rhodes)

Authorities were forced to shoot and kill a man early Monday morning after he fired at officers outside a burning home where two women were found dead.

It all started early Monday morning at a home on East 48th Street and Sycamore Avenue where two women were found dead, and a suspect was then shot by police.

There are still more questions than answers as police continue to investigate just what happened leading up to the shooting.

Police received the call about 2:30 a.m. about an active shooter. Neighbors nearby say they saw a man leave the home, trying to shoot two people running away. He would eventually come back to the house.

That’s when neighbors say they called the police. When they arrived, police found a dead woman in front of the house and then say a man came out the house, shooting at them.

Police on the scene were able to shoot and kill the man but then noticed smoke coming from the house. Once firefighters were able to put the fire out, they would find another dead woman inside.

Police say the situation could have easily gotten worse but say they train for situations like this constantly.

“This situation was brought to a close pretty quickly, thankfully, with a minimal loss of life," Capt. Lionel Colon said. "Because it could have expanded. But thankfully it did not.”

Those that witnessed what happened say they were shocked about what happened.

"Pretty scary. My daughter was standing right in that bedroom, could have been shot, who knows? He could have got away and done damage to a bunch of other people," Marty said.

One neighbor that lives close by says she made her children crawl down to the basement to take cover.

“I felt like it was at our house. Literally, under our feet, you could feel it because gunfire is so powerful that you never know where it’s at. So, while we’re scrambling to get through the house and get on the floor, you don’t know if it’s behind the house, in front of the house. It’s pretty scary,” Sarah Jones said.

As of this time, KCTV5 News has not been told the names of the victims or the initial shooter.

