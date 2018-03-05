Officers shoot, kill man after 2 women found dead at burning home in KCMO

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a call about an active shooter. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Kansas City were forced to shoot and kill a man early Monday morning after he fired at officers outside a burning home where two women were found dead.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 7900 block of E 48th Street.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a call about an active shooter.

When they arrived, officers found a woman dead outside the home.

Police say, while they were on the scene, a suspect came outside and shot at officers. Multiple officers returned fire, shooting and killing the man.

A second woman was found dead inside the home.

Police say the situation could have easily gotten worse but say they train for situations like this constantly.

“This situation was brought to a close pretty quickly, thankfully, with a minimal loss of life," Kansas City Police Department Captain Lionel Colon said. "Because it could have expanded. But thankfully it did not.”

During the incident, a fire broke out inside the home. Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

When asked about what started the fire, police officials say, "It didn't seem as if it started on its own."

A vehicle quickly drove away from the scene during the incident. Officers do not know if the vehicle is connected to the incident.

