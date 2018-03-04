ICE arrests 20 in Kansas City metro area during four-day operation

On Friday, ICE announced that 20 were arrested in the Kansas City metro area during a four-day operation.

“The continued results of our deportation officers underscore ICE’s ongoing and steady commitment to public safety,” said Ricardo Wong, field office director for ERO Chicago, in a statement. “As part of this operation, we continue focus on the arrest of individuals who are criminal aliens and public safety threats. Because of the tireless efforts of these professional officers, there are fewer criminals in our communities.”

ICE said in a news release the arrests targeted those with prior criminal histories that included "driving under the influence, child neglect, child abuse, drug offenses, fraud and larceny."

Four arrested had re-entered the country after having been previously deported.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.