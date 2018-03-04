Seven acres catch fire in southern Johnson County, KS; no struct - KCTV5

Seven acres catch fire in southern Johnson County, KS; no structural damage reported

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Credit: Fire District #1 Of Johnson County, KS Credit: Fire District #1 Of Johnson County, KS
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

The Fire District #1 of Johnson County, KS and Northwest Consolidated Fire District knocked out a grass fire in southern Johnson County on Sunday. 

The fire was reported at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of W. 154th Street and Edgerton Road. 

Seven acres were reportedly on fire, according to crews on the scene. 

The fire was under control by 5:10 p.m. 

No damage was done to nearby structures in the area. 

