Seven acres catch fire in southern Johnson County, KS; no structural damage reported

The Fire District #1 of Johnson County, KS and Northwest Consolidated Fire District knocked out a grass fire in southern Johnson County on Sunday.

The fire was reported at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of W. 154th Street and Edgerton Road.

Seven acres were reportedly on fire, according to crews on the scene.

The fire was under control by 5:10 p.m.

No damage was done to nearby structures in the area.

