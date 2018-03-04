Did you feel it? KCTV5 viewers say Oklahoma earthquake felt in portions of viewing area

The Kansas Geological Survey says a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was reported just northwest of Enid, Oklahoma on Sunday evening.

The earthquake was reported at around 5:17 p.m.

KCTV5 viewers in Parkville, Lawrence and the Waldo neighborhood reported they felt it.

No injuries or damage have been reported yet as a result of the earthquake.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.