Did you feel it? KCTV5 viewers say Oklahoma earthquake felt in portions of viewing area

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas Geological Survey says a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was reported just northwest of Enid, Oklahoma on Sunday evening. 

The earthquake was reported at around 5:17 p.m. 

KCTV5 viewers in Parkville, Lawrence and the Waldo neighborhood reported they felt it. 

No injuries or damage have been reported yet as a result of the earthquake. 

