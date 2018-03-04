As search for missing Wichita 5-year-old enters third week, prominent search group assists family

Lucas Hernandez was last seen on Feb. 17.

The search for a missing 5-year-old from Wichita is entering a third week.

Now, a prominent search group is stepping up to help find him.

Jamie Orr, the mother of Hernandez, spent the past week with other volunteers searching Wichita parks for any sign of the child.

"It's a 5-year-old child, they don't just vanish into thin air," she said. "On Thursday, we went back to Chisholm because we were called off on Monday and I never realized - I'm not from here - how huge that park is."

She says her biggest fear is hearing the investigation may be slowing down.

Earlier this week, police said they would stop searching parks unless a new tip prompted them to go back.

On Friday, a Texas-based group Equusearch was approved by Wichita police to do their own search during this weekend.

Tim Miller, the company's founder, says they have assisted in over 1,700 missing persons cases - most notably Natalie Holloway.

"We do a lot of stuff still with our horses," Miller said. "We do stuff with ATVs, ground searches. We do a tremendous amount of stuff with the boats, sonar equipment, our drone planes."

Miller said he understands the pain the family is going through. Years ago, his daughter went missing and her body was discovered 17 months later.

"I remember every minute of that 17 months of the helplessness, the hopelessness, the loneliness," Miller said. "I just made a promise to God I would never leave a family alone if there's anything I can ever can do and here we are."

The stepmother of Hernandez remains a 'person of interest' in his disappearance. She faces 'child endangerment' charges in an unrelated case.

No updates to report at this time on missing Lucas Hernandez. Investigation is ongoing.



If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Lucas or this case please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/mY73Xv76N9 — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) February 18, 2018

