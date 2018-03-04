After living in United States two decades, Kansas City bar manager deported to Mexico

The manager of a popular hockey hangout in the river market has been deported to Mexico. Her husband, who owns The Blue Line, is holding a rally tomorrow and looking into ways to bring her home. (Family photo)

Leticia Stegall moved to the United States illegally 20 years ago. Since then, she worked to obtain a legal work permit and Social Security number.

Stegall has a 16-year-old daughter and is married to Steve Stegall, the owner of the The Blue Line Bar.

"She was trying to live the dream, like everybody else," Steve Stegall said. "Finally, she met someone she wanted to marry and we said, 'hey let's get you here for good.' So that's what we were doing, going through the process, but apparently the process means nothing."

The effort to earn Leticia Stegall full citizenship has been on-going for two years.

She was leaving for the gym on the morning ICE agents picked her up and she has since been deported back to Mexico.

Steve Stegall says a rally will be held at his bar on Monday night. He's inviting all family members to come out and support their cause.

ICE: 20 arrested in Kansas City metro area

Late last week, ICE announced that 20 were arrested in the Kansas City metro area during a four-day operation.

“The continued results of our deportation officers underscore ICE’s ongoing and steady commitment to public safety,” said Ricardo Wong, field office director for ERO Chicago, in a statement. “As part of this operation, we continue focus on the arrest of individuals who are criminal aliens and public safety threats. Because of the tireless efforts of these professional officers, there are fewer criminals in our communities.”

ICE said in a news release the arrests targeted those with prior criminal histories that included "driving under the influence, child neglect, child abuse, drug offenses, fraud and larceny."

Four arrested had re-entered the country after having been previously deported.

