Raytown police investigate stranger danger episode involving couple

Police in Raytown are warning the community about a stranger danger episode that involved a couple speaking with a young child.

According to police, officers were called out on Friday at 6 p.m. to the area of 7300 block of Hedges.

Police say a man and a woman tried to speak to a 5-year-old child.

The father of the child said his young son was riding his scooter near the edge of his home's driveway when he heard a second man's voice offering to show the child "something cool."

The man was described by the father as a 6' tall white male who was approximately about 25 to 30 years old. He was wearing a black, zip-up style sweatshirt.

The father said the man entered a gray or silver Volvo passenger car, which drove off toward 75th Street.

The vehicle was driven by a white woman with dark hair, according to the father. The car had multiple dents on the body, no license plates and was missing pieces of the trim.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have more information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.