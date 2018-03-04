Missouri Highway Patrol: Standoff in Marshall ends with arrest

A standoff in Marshall, MO ended with an arrest on Sunday morning.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Luther D. Blackwell, 47, had a felony probation warrant for first and second-degree murder.

Blackwell had barricaded himself in a basement in a home in Marshall, MO.

Authorities say the arrest happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

