Missouri Highway Patrol: Standoff in Marshall ends with arrest

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
MARSHALL, MO (KCTV) -

A standoff in Marshall, MO ended with an arrest on Sunday morning. 

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Luther D. Blackwell, 47, had a felony probation warrant for first and second-degree murder. 

Blackwell had barricaded himself in a basement in a home in Marshall, MO. 

Authorities say the arrest happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

