Johnson County man, 21, drowns in Riley County

A Stilwell man is believed to have drowned Saturday in Tuttle Creek Lake in Manhattan, KS.

The Riley County Police Department said the body of 21-year-old Anthony Berg has not been found and they're continuing to search the lake.

Authorities responded to reports of a drowning at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

There's no additional information at this time.

