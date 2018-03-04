Johnson County man, 21, drowns in Riley County - KCTV5

Johnson County man, 21, drowns in Riley County

Posted: Updated:
(WIBW) (WIBW)
MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -

A Stilwell man is believed to have drowned Saturday in Tuttle Creek Lake in Manhattan, KS. 

The Riley County Police Department said the body of 21-year-old Anthony Berg has not been found and they're continuing to search the lake. 

Authorities responded to reports of a drowning at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. 

There's no additional information at this time. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.