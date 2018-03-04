K-State's Dean Wade named to All-Big 12 first team

Police say charges will be filed after a racial slur was hurled at a child at a Hooters off Metcalf Avenue.More >
A former Blue Springs doctor and Boy Scout leader who admitted that he sexually assaulted a boy for years has been ordered to be released from prison.More >
The Big 12 basketball regular season has come to an end and, as in each of the 13 previous years, the Kansas Jayhawks stand alone atop the conference.More >
A 91-year-old Florida woman is claiming that one of her relatives is trying to steal her home from her.More >
A standoff in Marshall, MO ended with an arrest on Sunday morning.More >
Police are investigating a homicide near 39th and Main after a vehicle pulled up and those inside fatally shot someone early on Sunday.More >
The manager of a popular hockey hangout in the river market has been deported to Mexico. Leticia Stegall moved to the United States illegally 20 years ago.More >
"Best offseason ever," he wrote. "This morning we were blessed with a beautiful baby boy. Michael Carter Moustakas. My wife is an absolute rock star. I love our growing family."More >
It's kind of hard to spell China without the letter "N" (at least in English), but the Chinese had to make do without the letter for a while because it was banned. Yes, that's right: The Chinese government banned a letter.More >
