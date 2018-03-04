K-State's Dean Wade named to All-Big 12 first team

For just the fourth time in the Big 12 era, a Kansas State Wildcats player has been named to the All-Big 12 first team.

Junior forward Dean Wade averaged 16.7 points and 6.4 rebounds, leading the Wildcats to a 21-10 regular season record and a fourth-place finish in the Big 12.

Wade joins Rodney McGruder, Michael Beasley and Jacob Pullen as the four Wildcats to earn a spot on the conference's first team.

Kansas State junior guard Barry Brown was also honored by the league's coaches. Brown was named to the all-conference's second team, along with the all-defense team. He averaged 16.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds a game.

The Wildcats are back in action this Thursday as they take on TCU at the Sprint Center in the Big 12 Tournament.

The game tips off at 11:30 a.m.

Full Big 12 bracket:

