K-State's Dean Wade named to All-Big 12 first team - KCTV5

K-State's Dean Wade named to All-Big 12 first team

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(AP Photo) (AP Photo)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

For just the fourth time in the Big 12 era, a Kansas State Wildcats player has been named to the All-Big 12 first team. 

Junior forward Dean Wade averaged 16.7 points and 6.4 rebounds, leading the Wildcats to a 21-10 regular season record and a fourth-place finish in the Big 12. 

Wade joins Rodney McGruder, Michael Beasley and Jacob Pullen as the four Wildcats to earn a spot on the conference's first team. 

Kansas State junior guard Barry Brown was also honored by the league's coaches. Brown was named to the all-conference's second team, along with the all-defense team. He averaged 16.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds a game. 

The Wildcats are back in action this Thursday as they take on TCU at the Sprint Center in the Big 12 Tournament. 

The game tips off at 11:30 a.m.

Full Big 12 bracket: 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.