Former Blue Springs doctor, Boy Scout leader sentenced for sodomy to be released

A former Blue Springs doctor and Boy Scout leader who admitted that he sexually assaulted a boy for years has been ordered to be released from prison.

Joseph Mackney pleaded guilty to one count of statutory sodomy on Sept. 25, 2017.

At that time, he was sentenced to five years of incarceration within the department of corrections, but was ordered to 120 days of “shock incarceration.”

As such, he is set to be released on Tuesday, March 6.

He has now been sentenced to five years of "suspended execution of sentence" and five years of supervised probation.

The conditions of his release are as follows:

1. Defendant to enter and successfully complete a sex offender treatment program. 2. Defendant to have no contact with the victim(s) 3. Defendant to have no contact with the victim(s) family. 4. Defendant shall not reside in any residence with minors. 5. Defendant to have no unsupervised contact with minors. 6. Defendant to sign and abide by the Sex Offender Supervision Agreement form. 7. Defendant to have no employment or volunteer work involving minors. 8. Defendant to pay all Court Costs, Crime Victims’ Compensation Fund, and restitution as ordered by the Court.

Mackey turned himself into the authorities in August of 2015 and was then facing multiple sex charges relating to children.

In September of 2017, Mackey admitted that he sexually assaulted a boy for years.

Court records indicated the victim met Mackey through a scouting activity and was also a patient of the doctor’s. He was abused dozens of times between age 14 and adulthood. Investigators found other victims who said they were abused by Mackey, as well.

