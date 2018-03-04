Police searching for SUV after man shot, killed in Westport

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the area of 39th and Main early on Sunday. (KCTV)

Police are searching for a dark-colored SUV in connection to the shooting. (KCPD)

Police are searching for an SUV after a man was shot and killed on a bench in Westport early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. in the area of 39th and Main Streets.

Witnesses said the victim was sitting on a bench in the area when a dark-colored vehicle stopped on the street in front of the bench.

Police have released images of a dark-colored SUV in connection to the shooting.

The people inside the SUV got out, shot the victim several times, and then left the scene in the same vehicle.

Authorities have identified the victim as 24-year-old Ta‘Ron M. Carson. Carson was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the SUV is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

