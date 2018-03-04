Police investigating homicide at 39th, Main

Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed in the area of 39th and Main early on Sunday.

The homicide happened just after 3 a.m.

Witnesses said the victim was sitting on a bench in the area when a dark-colored vehicle stopped on the street in front of the bench.

The people inside the vehicle got out, shot the victim several times, and then left the scene in the same vehicle.

The victim, 24-year-old Ta‘Ron M. Carson, was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information should call 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.