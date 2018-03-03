Police identify man shot, killed Saturday evening in Kansas City - KCTV5

Police identify man shot, killed Saturday evening in Kansas City, KS

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Germaine D. Owens, of Kansas City, MO died about 8:45 p.m. near Stewart Avenue and Springfield Boulevard. (KCTV5) Germaine D. Owens, of Kansas City, MO died about 8:45 p.m. near Stewart Avenue and Springfield Boulevard. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police have identified the man shot and killed Saturday evening.

Germaine D. Owens, of Kansas City, MO died about 8:45 p.m. near Stewart Avenue and Springfield Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, Owens was found dead.

The homicide is still being investigated and anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

