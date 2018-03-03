Suspect killed in Johnson Co. MO police shooting

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a suspect was killed in a police shooting in rural Johnson Co. MO after the suspect shot at officers.

At about 3:13 p.m., two Johnson Co. MO Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a residence on NW 475 Rd. on reports of a suspect shooting at a nearby residence.

When officers arrived, they were immediately fired upon by the suspect, with two bullets hitting the side window, which injured one deputy with flying glass.

The deputies immediately escaped from the residence to a safer position.

As they had moved away, the suspect then moved to a second location inside the residence and began firing at officers, striking their vehicle again.

The officers exited the vehicle and took cover, where they then engaged with the suspect. The suspect was killed.

The two deputies were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for injuries caused by shattered glass.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is leading the investigation.

