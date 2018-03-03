Overland Park police seeking information after dog bites young teen’s arm

The Overland Park Police Department is asking for information after a child was bitten on the arm by a dog.

The incident happened on Saturday between 1:55 p.m. and 2:10 p.m. in the Bluejacket Pool and Park area in the 10100 block of Bond in Overland Park.

The victim, a young teenager, was in the park area when a dog got loose from two women and bit the individual on the arm. The injuries were minor.

The dog was described as a short-haired, black, Boxer-type dog.

The two women with the dog were described as white women with dark brown hair. One was wearing a dark red shirt and black pants. The other was described as wearing light blue pants.

The women also had a baby or young child with them.

If you have any information about the identity of the owners or the dog, please call Overland Park Police Department’s Animal Control at 913-895-6420.

