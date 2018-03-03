Overland Park police seeking information after dog bites young t - KCTV5

Overland Park police seeking information after dog bites young teen’s arm

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

The Overland Park Police Department is asking for information after a child was bitten on the arm by a dog.

The incident happened on Saturday between 1:55 p.m. and 2:10 p.m. in the Bluejacket Pool and Park area in the 10100 block of Bond in Overland Park. 

The victim, a young teenager, was in the park area when a dog got loose from two women and bit the individual on the arm. The injuries were minor.

The dog was described as a short-haired, black, Boxer-type dog.

The two women with the dog were described as white women with dark brown hair. One was wearing a dark red shirt and black pants. The other was described as wearing light blue pants.

The women also had a baby or young child with them.

If you have any information about the identity of the owners or the dog, please call Overland Park Police Department’s Animal Control at 913-895-6420.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.