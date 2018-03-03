Church holds discussion about gun violence

Southminster Presbyterian in Prairie Village wanted to talk about gun violence in a constructive but nonpolitical way on Saturday.

They focused on common ground by asking the question, “How do shootings rip families apart?”

Part of the discussion took place with a documentary called "Trigger: The Ripple Effect of Gun Violence.”

It's a film made by the Presbyterian Church USA that focuses on the lives of people affected by shootings.

It examines gun violence as a public health issue, but doesn't focus on polarizing issues like gun control or Second Amendment rights.

KCTV5 News spoke to the Associate Minister at Southminster who hopes her congregation can take steps to help.

“If we're called to serve a God of love, creation, and hope,” Karen Wright said, “we began planning this in January, then in light of the Parkland shooting it seemed so timely that we could talk about, ‘Here's how this is impacting people.’"

The congregation was talking about the film on Saturday evening and said they wanted to bring in a variety of people to watch and discuss it.

