Event reminds young women of the power their voices can have

A group of women got together on Saturday morning for a fireside chat to talk about the strength of women, especially African American women, in today’s political climate.

“There’s a fire starting to burn and I don’t think it’s going to stop anytime soon, and any man who tries to get in the way is going to get burned.”

Sound advice from Congressman Emanuel Cleaver who, along with Mayor Sly James, was on hand to listen and learn.

“This is how things get started,” Cleaver said. “This is how change happens. Having a group of women get up on a Saturday morning and come talk about ways they can change things is remarkable.”

Cleaver said he hasn’t seen action like this since the ‘60s and ‘70s. He said you need look no further than the recent elections in Alabama to see just how much change women can create.

“No matter what the issue is, if you look around this country, women are on the forefront and I think the ‘Me Too’ movement is something that’s going to transform the whole country,” he said.

“It’s extremely important we have events like this to be able to disseminate information to encourage women, black women and others of course, to become leaders and to not be afraid to take a stand and step in,” said Senator Kiki Curls.

Senator Curls presented a proclamation to Shirley’s Kitchen Cabinet for its working in making the voices of black women heard, something that was lacking before but not anymore.

“We know that, in order to make change, we have to have support both in the boardroom, in the courtroom, on the streets, and in our households,” Angela Pearson said. “That’s what Shirley’s Kitchen Cabinet is about. It’s about bringing the community together so we can advocate for the issues that matter to the women in our families.”

A recent CBS report showed the number of women running for Congress in 2018 has skyrocketed. In 2016, 237 women ran for House and Senate seats. Right now, there are 495 likely female candidates.

