Mike Moustakas announces birth of son: 'Best offseason ever' - KCTV5

Mike Moustakas announces birth of son: 'Best offseason ever'

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
Credit: moosetacos8 on Instagram. Credit: moosetacos8 on Instagram.
(KCTV) -

Mike Moustakas announced the birth of his son on Saturday. 

"Best offseason ever," he wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "This morning we were blessed with a beautiful baby boy. Michael Carter Moustakas. My wife is an absolute rock star. I love our growing family."

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Child called racial slur, spat on by firefighter at Overland Park Hooters

    Child called racial slur, spat on by firefighter at Overland Park Hooters

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:35 PM EST2018-03-03 18:35:48 GMT
    (KCTV)(KCTV)

    Police say charges will be filed after a racial slur was hurled at a child at a Hooters off Metcalf Avenue.

    More >

    Police say charges will be filed after a racial slur was hurled at a child at a Hooters off Metcalf Avenue.

    More >

  • Pit bull killed after being attacked by 3 others

    Pit bull killed after being attacked by 3 others

    Friday, March 2 2018 7:41 PM EST2018-03-03 00:41:57 GMT
    (KCTV)(KCTV)

    A dog attacked by three other dogs has died. The city said all four of the dogs involved were pit bulls. KC Pet Project took it in and tried to save it, but its wounds were too severe. A man next door saw those three other dogs charging at it a little before noon on Friday.= He said the dog's owner came out to try and break up the fight, then his wife came out and tried to help. Both of them were bitten in the process. KCTV5 News was there as animal control picked up the thr...

    More >

    A dog attacked by three other dogs has died. The city said all four of the dogs involved were pit bulls. KC Pet Project took it in and tried to save it, but its wounds were too severe. A man next door saw those three other dogs charging at it a little before noon on Friday.= He said the dog's owner came out to try and break up the fight, then his wife came out and tried to help. Both of them were bitten in the process. KCTV5 News was there as animal control picked up the thr...

    More >

  • Woman shot outside Kansas City gas station

    Woman shot outside Kansas City gas station

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:16 PM EST2018-03-02 03:16:35 GMT
    Kimo Hood/KCTV5Kimo Hood/KCTV5

    Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday evening. 

    More >

    Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday evening. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.