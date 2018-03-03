Mike Moustakas announces birth of son: 'Best offseason ever'

A dog attacked by three other dogs has died. The city said all four of the dogs involved were pit bulls. KC Pet Project took it in and tried to save it, but its wounds were too severe. A man next door saw those three other dogs charging at it a little before noon on Friday.= He said the dog's owner came out to try and break up the fight, then his wife came out and tried to help. Both of them were bitten in the process. KCTV5 News was there as animal control picked up the thr...