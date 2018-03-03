Police investigating fatal shooting at 51st, Paseo

The view from one side of 51st and Paseo. (KCTV)

Police are investigating after someone was shot in the area of 51st and Paseo and later died.

Police went to the area just after 10 p.m. after someone called and said they heard shots being fired.

Soon after that, a car arrived at a local hospital with someone who had been shot.

That person was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses in the area of 51st and Paseo said that they heard loud talking and gunshots. They said that, when they looked, they then saw a car drive away.

Police said that, at this time, they presume the person who died at the hospital was also at 51st and Paseo when shots were fired.

Police said they will release more information when they have it.

Anyone with information should call 816-474-8477.

