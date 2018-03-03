Police investigating fatal shooting at 51st, Paseo

Police say charges will be filed after a racial slur was hurled at a child at a Hooters off Metcalf Avenue.More >
A dog attacked by three other dogs has died. The city said all four of the dogs involved were pit bulls. KC Pet Project took it in and tried to save it, but its wounds were too severe. A man next door saw those three other dogs charging at it a little before noon on Friday.= He said the dog's owner came out to try and break up the fight, then his wife came out and tried to help. Both of them were bitten in the process. KCTV5 News was there as animal control picked up the thr...More >
Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday evening.More >
Having varicose veins means you might be at risk for something more serious.More >
The Royals' Mike Moustakas announced the birth of his son on Saturday. "Best offseason ever," he wrote. "This morning we were blessed with a beautiful baby boy. Michael Carter Moustakas. My wife is an absolute rock star."More >
Four teenagers are accused of bringing a loaded weapon onto school grounds Wednesday at Lee's Summit High School.More >
A newly filed grand jury indictment accuses Fredrick Scott in three other murders in south Kansas City.More >
Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they came upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood -- and found three children living inside.More >
