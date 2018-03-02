Rally to support ‘Dreamers’ held in KC on Friday evening

KCTV5 News spoke to a witness who was at the restaurant and he said he was dumbfounded by a statement the firefighter made to police.More >
Four teenagers are accused of bringing a loaded weapon onto school grounds Wednesday at Lee's Summit High School.More >
A woman was shot after getting into an argument during a date on the Country Club Plaza. The shooting happened near Ward Parkway and Jefferson Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday.More >
Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they came upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood -- and found three children living inside.More >
Authorities in Kansas City are investigating what caused a crash at the Grandview Triangle that took the lives of two people early Friday morning.More >
Aiden was a top-ten wrestler in the state of Ohio, but five years later as a freshman and now as a boy, he says his Coach, Kerry Toliver, "outed" him in front of his teammates.More >
Kylr Yust, charged with killing two local women, was in court this morning and waived his preliminary hearing. He's the suspect in the murders of Kara Kopetsky in 2007 and Jessica Runions in 2016.More >
A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after police said she had a "sexual relationship" with an eighth-grade student.More >
A Kansas City, KS, man has died after an afternoon crash in Miami County on Thursday.More >
A newly filed grand jury indictment accuses Fredrick Scott in three other murders in south Kansas City.More >
