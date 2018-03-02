Rally to support ‘Dreamers’ held in KC on Friday evening

A rally to support "Dreamers,” those brought to this country illegally when they were children, happened in KC on Friday.

People at 18th and Grand were calling for a solution that allows them to stay in the United States.

The Kansas City chapter of Dreamers Alliance and several other organizations gathered there hoping to get some official action from Congress.

President Trump set a deadline of March 5 for the end of DACA months ago.

While courts have ruled against that, allowing them to accept renewal applications, there still looms a lot of questions about what happens next.

That’s where groups like that come in, urging people to get in contact with Congress members to help them stay home, even as people say they should go back to their parents’ countries.

“To say I should go back home is cruel because I don’t know home,” Alex Martinez said. “I don’t know that home they think is my home. This is my home. Kansas City is my home. The United States is my home. This is what I know.”

Martinez said they’ll be telling people to try and sit down with congress members and call, email, and tweet to members urging them to find a permanent solution, not just for DACA recipients, but for people who have been trying to obtain citizenship legally but have run into multiple obstacles along the way.

