Teacher raises money so her class can see ‘Black Panther’

It all started with an essay.

Students were asked to write how someone was a superhero in their lives and how they could be a superhero in their communities, but it turned into something much bigger.

Earlier this year, Dayonne Taylor and her mother decided they wanted to sponsor tickets for a child and their parent to see a movie.

“I developed a scholarship where the students have to write an essay about who is a superhero in their life, how can they be a superhero in their community and school, and why do they want to receive the scholarship,” she said.

The third-grade students in Taylor’s class at Welborn Elementary wrote the essays.

“My dad has been in my life since I was 2,” said Michael Colwell. “He is my superhero because he takes good care of me even though he is my stepdad. He makes a lot of sacrifices for me and my family.”

When asked why she wanted to receive the scholarship, Ja’Lynne Quartes said, “Black Panther is a movie with a cast of mostly African American people who look like me. It also encourages people of all races to embrace their power and use it for good.”

“I think I did a good job and I think I'm going to win, but if I don't win, it's okay,” Quartes said. “If other people win, I'm glad for them and I'm happy for them that they won.”

It wasn’t long before the number of students able to go grew.

“People started saying they wanted to sponsor a set of a parent and one student and so, what turned from one, turned to five, and then it turned to half of my class,” Taylor said.

Soon it grew to the entire class.

Taylor said she hopes this moment will stick with her students as a reminder of what they’re capable of doing.

“For me to share with them that its all of them, and they worked for it and they earned it and they wrote and thought about who's a leader in their life, who's a superhero,” she said. “It was something that was just a movie, but it’s become so much more.”

“This is going to be something they remember forever and it is something that I am going to remember forever, because I thought it was going to be five kids,” she said. “I never envisioned my whole class and calling parents and telling them, ‘Your kid won the scholarship,’ and having them cry. It showed me that it is so much more than a movie.”

Through those donations, not only will the students and their parents be able to attend the movie tomorrow at AMC Legends, their siblings will get to go as well.

If you would like to donate, send an email to classyd_2007@yahoo.com.

