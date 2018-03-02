School bus crash at 23rd, Van Brunt injures at least 8

A school bus crashed in the area of 23rd and Van Brunt, injuring at least eight people.

The bus collided with an SUV around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The crash happened with the bus was southbound on Van Brunt. The SUV was headed eastbound on 23rd when it ran up under the bus.

At least eight people were injured. Their injuries were all minor.

The bus driver was not injured.

KCTV5 News is still working to determine the condition of the SUV driver. Stay with us for updates.

The bus is a Kansas City Public Schools bus.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.